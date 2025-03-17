Blink49 Acquires Pier21 Films

Blink49 Studios has acquired Canadian prodco Pier21 Films. The deal includes Pier21’s current productions, its content library, and projects in active development.

Founded in 2011 by industry veteran Laszlo Barna and led by CEOs Nicole Butler and Vanessa Steinmetz, Pier21 Films is the company behind series such as The Beaverton (CTV, 3 seasons), Run the Burbs (CBC, CW, Hulu, 3 seasons), Late Bloomer (Crave, 2 seasons), and Don’t Even (Crave, APTN, 1 season).

The acquisition includes the upcoming second season of Late Bloomer, an 8-episode half-hour series currently in post-production for Crave.

“This acquisition represents a significant step in Blink49’s strategic growth,” said John Morayniss (pictured), CEO of Blink49 Studios. “It reinforces our focus on Canadian talent and partnerships, expanding our slate of comedy content, and diversifying our production activities. We’re excited for the opportunity to work with all those involved on these upcoming series and grateful to Laszlo Barna for his leadership and vision in building such a respected company.”

While Barna will exit the company, he has entered into an exclusive first-look agreement with Blink49.

Blink49 (a Fifth Season-backed company) currently handles global distribution of Run the Burbs, Wild Cards, Sight Unseen and Queen of the Castle.