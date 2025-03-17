Big Media Secures Sales for ‘Has#tag Homicide’

Currently in production and slated to be delivered by the end of this year, Big Media’s newest series Has#Tag Homicide has been picked up by New York-based FilmRise, as well as by UKTV.

FilmRise, which has distributed other BIG Media originals such a Truthseekers, has acquired exclusive rights in all media for the U.S. and Canada. UKTV has licensed the series for its branded free-to-air entertainment channel U&W, which is available in the U.K. and Ireland.

Has#Tag Homicide explores the dark intersection of social media and true crime, where the virtual world becomes the stage for murder, investigation, and justice. The series begins with the first clue—a like, post, tweet, or comment—unveiling the chain of events that led to a tragic crime. The second act follows detectives and online sleuths as they decode digital footprints and piece together the puzzle. In the final act, justice unfolds as social media evidence brings the perpetrators to light

The series has also been previously sold to RTL Deutschland’s NTV channel in Germany.