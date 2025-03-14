Miniseries ‘Avalanche’ Starts Production

Iceland’s prodco Glassriver and Finland’s Whatevergroup are starting production on new original series Avalanche, commissioned by Icelandic broadcaster Síminn. Dynamic Television is handling global distribution.

Elin Hall has been cast as the lead and Thordur Palsson (The Damned, The Valhalla Murders) is creator and director of the series.

The series co-creator and head writer is Óttar Nordfjord (The Valhalla Murders, RVK 112, The Darkness). Margrét Örnólfsdóttir (Prisoners, The Flatey Enigma, The Press) is also attached as a writer and Guðgeir Arngrímsson is producing for Glassriver.

Miniseries Avalanche is a climate disaster drama set in Iceland. Freyja, a meteorologist who returns to her hometown to warn the villagers of an imminent catastrophe, is caught in the middle of the tension between scientific reality and community disbelief. The series explores the struggle for acceptance and change, and the profound impact of natural disasters on human lives and relationships.

Pictured: Thordur Palsson, creator and director of the miniseries.