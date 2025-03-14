ARTE to Rep ‘Oceania’ Doc

Paris-based ARTE Distribution has acquired KM Production’s environmental documentary ‘Oceania — The Ocean’s Protectors.’

This documentary series follows the people living on the various islands of the world and their creative initiatives to protect the ocean. From Easter Island to Hawaii, the series explores the special bond Oceanians have with the ocean, through human encounters and ingenious solutions for marine ecosystem conservation, showcasing ancestral knowledge and innovative approaches to safeguard the future of the seas.

Joséphine Létang, head of Sales at ARTE Distribution, said: “We are so proud to work with KM Production and Patrice Gellé on such an ambitious, uplifting documentary! Especially one that puts the issue of climate change back in the spotlight. It’s an honor to contribute to this cause by helping spread the message of those who work so hard to protect the ocean.”

Catherine Alvaresse, CEO of KM, added: “We are very enthusiastic about collaborating with ARTE Distribution to bring this prime-time documentary to the international market. Documentaries can truly cross borders and serve as powerful tools for change by raising awareness of critical issues such as the environment and conservation. With our film, we share the voices of the Oceanian people who are on the frontlines of protecting our blue planet.”