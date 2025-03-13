‘Love Pets’ Launches on Samsung TV Plus

Blue Ant Media has expanded its partnership with Samsung TV Plus with the launch of ‘Love Pets’ in the U.S. and Canada.

The channel, which features stories about pets and their devoted caretakers, is the latest Blue Ant offering to join Samsung’s FAST and AVoD platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

“The latest launch of ‘Love Pets’ on Samsung TV Plus showcases the ongoing global partnership we have with its leading free streaming platform to deliver on curated, turn-key programming through our existing line-up of channels,” said Carlyn Staudt, president, Global Channels and Streaming, Blue Ant Media. “Expanding the reach of ‘Love Pets’ on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada in particular offers viewers heartwarming pet stories they can’t find anywhere else.”

Programming highlights on ‘Love Pets’ include series Vet on the Hill, The Bizarre Pet Vets, Dr Savannah: Wild Rose Vet, Hope for Wildlife, and Bondi Vet.