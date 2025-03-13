Kevin Beggs Named Chairman of International Academy

Kevin Beggs, chair of the Lionsgate Television Group and Lionsgate chief content integration officer, has been named chairman of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Beggs succeeds Fred Cohen, who is stepping down but remaining as Foundation chairman and executive committee member. Beggs’ previous position as treasurer of the Academy will be assumed by Bruce Tuchman, who is currently secretary.

“I look forward to becoming even more involved with this prestigious organization whose core mission is very close to my heart,” said Beggs. “The Academy is a leader in discovering new creative voices, honoring established talent and serving as a valuable forum for the exchange of ideas at a critical inflection point for our industry. It’s an honor to work closely with Bruce and to build on the growth the organization has achieved under his leadership.”

A member of the studio’s leadership team for 25 years, Kevin Beggs has spearheaded the growth of Lionsgate Television into one of the largest independent television businesses in the world with over $1.5 billion in annual revenue.