Trump’s Hollywood

Joe Flint knows Hollywood; he writes about television for The Wall Street Journal from Los Angeles, and if he says in today’s paper that “Hollywood Pivots to TV Shows that Appeal to Trump’s America,” we better believe him.

Flint provides several examples of Hollywood’s conservative pivot with the removal, for instance, of transgender stories, and the fear that some programs could be perceived as “woke.”

On one hand, shows that were canceled because were perceived as favorable toward law enforcement, are now restored, and on the other hand, president Trump’s legal battle with ABC News and CBS’s 60 Minutes are perceived as a threat to the industry.

Flint wrote that “media giants … are scaling back on DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] initiatives,” explaining that the FCC, the U.S. communications regulatory agency, is investigating NBC for promoting DEI.

Flint concludes with the notion that “most of the shows launched recently began development during Trump’s campaign,” which indicates that the new season that will be presented during the L.A. Screenings will probably reflect this conservative trend.