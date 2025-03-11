Calinos Sells ‘Woman’ and ‘Forbidden Fruit’ to Italy

Medyapım’s Turkish drama series Woman and Forbidden Fruit will premiere in Italy through an exclusive broadcast deal with Mediaset Italy, repped by Calinos Entertainment.

Goryana Vasileva, Sales manager at Calinos Entertainment, said: “This collaboration marks another milestone in our mission to bring the finest Turkish dramas to audiences across the globe. We are incredibly proud to distribute Woman and Forbidden Fruit, two stories that transcend cultural boundaries and resonate deeply with viewers everywhere. Partnering with Mediaset Italy allows us to share these unforgettable narratives with Italian audiences, further solidifying the global appeal of Turkish storytelling.”

Adapted from the Japanese series Woman: My Life for My Children, Woman tells the story of Bahar, a young widow and mother of two, as she navigates life’s challenges with unwavering courage and determination. The series — originally broadcast on Turkish channel NOW — has already been licensed in 100 countries.

Forbidden Fruit follows the lives of two sisters, Yıldız and Zeynep, whose dreams and ambitions lead them down vastly different paths. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Yıldız becomes entangled in a high-society divorce. With distribution in approximately 80 countries, Forbidden Fruit — also originally broadcast on Turkish channel NOW — continues to solidify its place as one of the most successful Turkish TV dramas.