SPI Extends Partnership with Evision

SPI International has extended its existing partnership with evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& (previously known as Etisalat Group).

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with evision, a pioneer in home entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa. Together, we provide continued access to SPI’s excellent offering including such well-known brands as FilmBox or DIZI. Our diverse portfolio of thematic channels, along with the evision’s extensive subscriber base, are a perfect fit. We are happy to continue this successful partnership,” commented Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution in charge of MENA at SPI International.

The multi-year agreement covers a portfolio of thematic channels including FilmBox, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Action, DIZI, as well as DocuBox, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, and Gametoon.