‘Piñata Smashlings’ Premieres in Canada

2D animated series Piñata Smashlings premieres today on YTV and STACKTV in Canada. Based on the Roblox gaming IP, and produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and London-based Toikido, the launch brings the adventure-filled Piñataverse world to television screens for the first time.

“Piñata Smashlings is the perfect game-to-series crossover, providing a key bonding experience for kids and their families to engage with the familiar Roblox and Piñataverse characters.” said Tonya Lindo, head of Business Operations at Nelvana and Kids Can Press. “It’s been an absolute thrill working with Toikido to expand the Piñataverse into a fun series kids worldwide can enjoy and we are excited for the series premiere on YTV and STACKTV in Canada.”

In the series, four Smashlings squad-up to form a team of unlikely heroes. They’re on a mission to rescue rainbow pods from the no-good Bashlings and save the world from being gloomified.

Behind the scenes, Piñata Smashlings features an all-star all-Canadian cast, including Jonathan Tan (Rubble & Crew) as Jet, Bryn McAuley (Barney’s World) as Tutti Bel, Sharjil Rasool (Bakugan: Battle Planet) as Jasper, and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) as Berry Boo.