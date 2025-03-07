A+E Japan Launches ‘The Art of Washoku’ Doc

A+E Japan has signed a new partnership with Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs on an hour-long documentary exploring the cultural history of Japanese cuisine entitled The Art of Washoku, Honoring Nature and the Seasons.

The documentary will premiere across multiple regions , beginning on March 8 on Sky History 2 in the U.K., on March 29 across Sky and H2 Pan Euro, on March 31 on History in Southeast Asia, and on May 4 on History in Japan, and marks the first food-focused production by the Agency.

The documentary takes viewers on a journey through Japan’s rich culinary heritage, celebrating the beauty and artistry of Washoku, or Japanese cuisine, which has been recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. Among the items featured are the unique smoked and fermented pickled delicacy known as Iburigakko from the Akita Prefecture, located in Japan’s Tohoku region, Kiritanpo, a unique rice dish, and osechi-ryori, the traditional New Year’s feast.