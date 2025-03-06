London TV Screenings Confirms Sixth Edition

The recently concluded London TV Screenings attracted a record 850 international buyers last week. Following another successful installment, the event’s founders – All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios – confirmed plans are already under way for the 2026 edition, which will take place during the final week of February.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The London TV Screenings has rapidly become a stand-out, must-attend annual event for invited buyers, and we’re thrilled to see the 2025 edition welcoming even more decision makers from around the world. The showcase is now a go-to destination for unparalleled insights into the latest premium shows and formats. We look forward to planning an exceptional event for 2026 — which will be tailored to the feedback we’ve heard from buyers and their experiences across the week.”

In addition to its founders, the Screenings saw over 35 distribution companies running independent events: About Premium Content, Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Autentic GmbH, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Disney, Dogwoof, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios, Fifth Season, Fox Entertainment Global, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Lionsgate, Mediawan Rights, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS International, Seven.One Studios International, Sony Pictures Television, Sphere Abacus, STUDIOCANAL, TGC Global Entertainment, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Production.