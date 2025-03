KDI’s ‘Love of My Life’ Heads to Serbia

Kanal D International has sold romantic comedy Love of My Life (Hayatımın Aşkı) to Serbia, where it will soon be on air.

Starring Hande Doğandemir, Serkan Çayoğlu, and Berk Hakman, Love of My Life tells the story of Gökçe, a successful young woman determined to win the heart of her longtime crush and boss, Demir.

Filled with humor and romance, the Turkish series has captivated worldwide audiences with its engaging narrative and relatable characters since its debut in 2016.