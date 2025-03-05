Earth Touch Brings FAST Channel to the U.S.

Wildlife and factual entertainment producer Earth Touch is bringing its FAST channel – Earth Touch TV – to the U.S. through a deal with DirecTV for its MyFree DirecTV platform, which features 90+ FAST channels across a variety of genres.

The channel launched in the U.K. in May 2023 on Samsung TV Plus, LG channels, Rakuten, TitanOS, Vidaa and Bolt+, as well as in the Netherlands, Nordics, Poland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa across various platforms.

Earth Touch TV offers audiences entertaining and educational blue-chip natural history content from around the globe. The service is launching in the U.S. with a series of special hour-long premieres focusing on big cats in the wild, including Shadow Cats, Lion Brother: Cubs to King and The Flooded Desert, with additional, seasonally-focused specials joining the channel over the coming months. Also coming to the service are four seasons of Earth Touch’s wildlife reality show Snakes in the City, as seen on National Geographic Wild.

Established across 16 years of global production, the company’s archive comprises of over 15,000 hours of HD and 4K footage.