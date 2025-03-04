Indie Films Sweep Oscar Wins

At the 97th Academy Awards®, held in the evening of Sunday, March 2, independent films secured 15 out of the 20 awards in feature film categories. This achievement accounts for 75 percent of all feature film wins.

This year, eight independent films, distinguished by their financing, production, and territory-by-territory sales outside of the major Hollywood studios, captured Oscars.

Among the notable winners was Anora, produced by Independent Film & Television Alliance’s member FilmNation Entertainment, which triumphed in five major categories: Best Picture, Directing, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Original Screenplay) and Film Editing.

IFTA Member companies, including FilmNation Entertainment, Pathé, Protagonist Pictures, SND Films, Studiocanal, and Wild Bunch, played pivotal roles in the production, financing, sales, and distribution of this year’s award-winning films.

Among the indie feature films winners are Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, Emilia Pérez, Conclave, Flow, No Other Land, and I’m Still Here.