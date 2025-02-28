TGC GE Acquires Formats from Sweden and Nigeria

Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment, the international distribution company launched by U.S. format veteran Phil Gurin, has closed format acquisition deals with Swedish pubcaster SVT and Bafot Studios in Nigeria.

TGC has acquired the worldwide rights to three of SVT’s latest formats: The Lost Games, Immigrants for Swedes and Smash the Wall. In a separate deal, TGC has also signed a format representation deal with Lagos-based production company Bafot Studios for The Big Family Dream.

The Lost Games revisits 12 defunct Olympic sports, from poetry recital through dueling with pistols to high jump from a standing start; quiz show Immigrants for Swedes puts three native-born Swedes in a true-or-false guessing game about Swedish life hosted by culturally diverse celebrities; and Smash the Wall is a David-and-Goliath quiz in which heroic contestants challenge a ‘wall’ of five celebrities.

Bafot Studios’ The Big Family Dream is the first Africa-originated format to find a home in TGC GE’s catalog. Now in its third season on the Africa Magic Family platform and NTA Nigeria, the format sees 16 families going head-to-head to prove who can save the most — and win a life-changing prize, from a kitchen makeover to a dream house.