MIP London Releases Attendance Figures

MIP London announced that more than 2800 delegates from over 80 countries, including more than 1000 buyers, registered for the inaugural edition of the five-day market, which closed its doors on February 27.

As first reported by VideoAge yesterday, the IET London and Savoy venues are confirmed for 2026.

“MIP London’s debut exceeded expectations. This is year one of a long-term commitment and we will be back in London next year.” said Lucy Smith, director MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “This was new, a new format, bringing in new people, and it really feels that MIP London has found its place in this busy week.”

“Our plan has always been to complement existing events, and I thank everyone who came and engaged with the market. We will listen intently to every bit of feedback to evolve MIP London for 2026 and beyond, and to deliver what the international industry says it needs.”

The largest proportion of delegates at the market’s debut hailed from Europe, followed by North America, with significant delegations also from Asia, LatAm, MENA and Turkey. Over 70 companies took meeting spaces including country pavilions from Belgium, China, France, Korea and Spain. In addition to sales executives and buyers, attendees represented from a broad spectrum of industry sectors including producers, digital first companies, content creators, FAST, AVoD and CTV players.