Up the Ladder: Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television

Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have announced that Charlotte Moore, currently Chief Content Officer, BBC, will be joining the outfit in 2025 as the new CEO, Left Bank Pictures, succeeding Andy Harries, who is to become chairman of the company. In an additional dual capacity to her new role, she will also be appointed EVP, Creative Director across SPT’s International Production Group.

As the CEO of Left Bank, Moore will drive and implement a dynamic creative and growth strategy that concentrates on premium international content. She will also be tasked with building a talent network and slate to grow the business by engaging still further across all platforms to continue making the extraordinary content Left Bank is renowned for.

EVP, Creative Director, SPT International Production, is a newly created role which will see Moore lead the group’s creative strategy. She will work closely with Wayne Garvie, president, and Matthew Justice, EVP head of U.K. and Europe, as well as group production company and label heads, and the wider Sony Pictures and Sony Corp. groups.