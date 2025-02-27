Up the Ladder: Blue Ant Media

Blue Ant Media, an international production studio, rights business, and channel operator, has announced three key promotions to its senior leadership team. Jamie Schouela has been named Chief Operating Officer, Carlyn Staudt is now President, Global Channels and Streaming, and Mitch Dent has assumed the role of President, Canadian Media. These leadership changes are aimed at supporting the company’s future business development, while also powering growth across the company’s global channels and Canadian operations. All three roles will report directly to Michael MacMillan, CEO, Blue Ant Media. Schouela and Dent will continue to operate from Toronto, while Staudt will continue to be based from Washington, D.C.

In his new role, Schouela will lead Blue Ant Media’s M&A and business development, driving the company’s strategic growth, while also overseeing some company-wide service groups. In addition, he will collaborate closely with each business unit to support them in achieving their goals and help drive overall success across the organization.

Staudt has been promoted to President, Global Channels and Streaming, Blue Ant Media. In this role, she will continue to oversee the company’s international channels business, which includes Love Nature, Declassified, HauntTV, Total Crime, Homeful and Love Pets. She will also continue overseeing the growth of Blue Ant Media’s worldwide channel footprint across all platforms, including FAST, SVOD, AVOD, YouTube, and Pay-TV.

Dent has been promoted to President, Canadian Media, Blue Ant Media, where he will bring over 30 years of industry experience to the company’s Canadian operations, which includes the company’s specialty TV and Canadian free streaming operations, 10 Consumer shows, and Blue Ant’s publishing business. He will also continue to oversee advertising revenue across the company’s diverse multi-platform portfolio, including Media Pulse, a fast-growing leader in the connected TV and gaming advertising marketplaces.

Pictured above (L-R) Jamie Schouela, Chief Operating Officer; Carlyn Staudt, President, Global Channels and Streaming; Mitch Dent, President, Canadian Media