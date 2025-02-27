Inaugural NATPE Honors Europe Gala to Launch at NATPE Budapest

NATPE Honors Europe, a celebration recognizing individuals whose creativity and visionary leadership are reshaping the European media landscape, will launch at NATPE Budapest. Candidates can be nominated until March 7 in a slew of categories, including “Shift Disturber,” for individuals whose innovative ideas and bold leadership are influencing the industry and challenging the status quo; and “Cause + Action,” for a purpose-drive champion of change whose efforts have made a significant impact on social good.

Other categories include “New Establishment,” for rising stars whose groundbreaking ideas and creative endeavors are disrupting the industry and paving the way for the future; and “North Star,” for seasoned leaders whose exceptional guidance and long-standing contributions have set a high standard, helping the industry navigate change over decades.