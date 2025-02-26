WildBrain and Pokemon Launch FAST Channel

WildBrain has teamed up with Samsung TV Plus to launch a Pokémon FAST channel. Debuting in the U.S. just in time for Pokémon Day on February 27, the channel provides Pokémon fans with a curated 24/7 stream of episodes across 22 seasons of the iconic original animated series, featuring Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu.

Lara Ilie, VP AVoD and FAST at WildBrain, said: “Pokémon is an iconic property, and this new launch on Samsung TV Plus provides the brand’s dedicated fanbase with another way to enjoy Ash Ketchum and Pikachu’s exciting adventures. As a leader in the FAST space, WildBrain is pleased to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to bring Pokémon to long-term fans and a new generation of kids.”

In partnership with The Pokémon Company International, WildBrain is the only distributor of the single-IP Pokémon FAST channel.