NBC’s ‘The Americas’ Debuts with Two-Episode Premiere

Narrated by Tom Hanks, documentary series The Americas premiered on Sunday, February 23 on NBC. With music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the 10-part series showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s great supercontinent.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, the series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass — the only one to stretch between both poles. Each hourlong episode features a different location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The Wild West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.” The first two episodes debuted on the premiere broadcast.

The Americas is executive produced by Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.