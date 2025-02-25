Fremantle Acquires ‘House of Secrets’

Fremantle has acquired the international distribution rights (excluding Canada) for new reality competition House of Secrets. The format — produced by Canadian prodco Sphere Media and inspired by French drama crime thriller series, Aller Simple — will launch on Bell Media’s streaming platform, Crave, this Spring.

In House of Secrets, ten contestants, each guarding a personal secret, enter an isolated cottage cut off from the outside world. Before the first player is ‘dropped’ via a trapdoor, fifteen secrets are revealed — ten true and five fabricated. To survive, they must separate fact from fiction.

As alliances form and crumble, challenges grow more intense, and deception is the key to staying in the game. Each day, two challenges — one group, one individual — determine who gains immunity and who gets to decide which player will get dropped from the competition.

Vasha Wallace, EVP Global Acquisitions and Development, Global Entertainment at Fremantle, said: “We all have secrets, but the hardest part is keeping them. House of Secrets transforms this universal truth into a thrilling, high-stakes game where contestants must protect their own secrets while uncovering everyone else’s to win. Twists, mind games, and strategy fuel every episode, keeping viewers constantly on edge. As well as that iconic moment watching each contestant get dropped from the show through a trapdoor. With its distinct identity and immersive world, House of Secrets heightens the feeling of being trapped in a psychological thriller. It’s absolutely gripping—completely in the zeitgeist of high-concept, must-watch reality. It’s all about secrets, survival, and strategy.”