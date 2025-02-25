FEG Inks Deals for ‘Billion Dollar Playground’

FOX Entertainment Global, FOX Entertainment’s worldwide content sales division, has secured international pre-sales for Foxtel’s Australian docusoap Billion Dollar Playground. FEG also holds the format rights to the series.

Under these deals, the series — produced by Ronde Median — will be available to viewers in the U.K. (BBC), Canada (Corus Entertainment), New Zealand (Bravo) and Netherlands (Talpa TV).

Set in the exclusive world of luxury hospitality, Billion Dollar Playground takes audiences inside the high-stakes operations of Luxico, an Australian high-end homestay and concierge provider. The series follows the young, ambitious staff as they cater to the extravagant demands of ultra-wealthy guests while managing their own personal relationships and workplace tensions.

“Billion Dollar Playground is a perfect example of a high-end docusoap that delivers everything viewers love —aspirational lifestyles, high-stakes drama and compelling personalities,” said David Smyth, EVP, Content Sales, FOX Entertainment Global,. “The strong international demand for the series underscores its universal appeal, and we are excited to partner with these leading broadcasters to bring this fabulous show to audiences worldwide.”

Photo: Ben Symons