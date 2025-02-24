It’s MIP London and This is Your First Brief

The London events started with a bang on Sunday — but they’re positively exploding today. On Sunday, the inaugural MIP London began with five conferences, including one on finances, and the opening party. The London Screenings also started on Sunday with screenings from Studio Canal. On Monday, prior to the evening Screenings’ opening party sponsored by Avalon, and a party outside the London Screenings program, which is sponsored by Boat Rocker, there are screenings from MGM, Regency, and Fifth Season. Monday is also the start of the BBC Showcase. On the MIP side, Monday begins with a barrage of conferences, and, of course, the market’s opening, plus NBCUniversal Television Alternative Studio is taking over the MIP London Happy Hour.

MIP London is staged at two venues, with a total of seven floors: three at the Savoy Hotel (for 30 exhibitors), and four at the adjacent IET building (for 42 exhibitors). Of the 72 total exhibitors, 18 hail from the U.S., 11 from the U.K., and six from Turkey (among the largest contingents), and include content distributors such as A+E and Film Rise from the U.S., Nippon TV from Japan, Global Agency from Turkey, TelevisaUnivision from Mexico, and Record TV from Brazil.

This MIP London will trigger yearly market calendar changes in a major way, as it might possibly necessitate moving MIP Cancun from November to April so that MIPCOM’s LatAm contingent won’t be affected. The AFM is already poised to return to L.A. in November. Content Americas is solidly in January and would benefit from MIP Cancun’s possible move, but there is still the question of whether the current MIP will continue in London or, like NATPE did in its early days, move from city to city so as to generate more interest.

One thing that will be inconvenient for future London-based trade shows is that travelers will soon need to apply online for a travel authorization before entering the U.K. The electronic-travel authorization (ETA) costs about $13.

Another inconvenience was yesterday’s London Marathon, which blocked the entrance right in front of the Savoy Hotel.

Pictured above, l. to r. from top: Lucy Smith, MIP London’s director, welcoming all participants; FilmRise’s Emilia Nuccio and Melissa Wohl; Formatbiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti and Fremantle Italy’s Francesca Tomasin at MIP London’s Opening Cocktail at the IET; Record TV’s Delmar Andrade; TLN’s Aldo and Delia Di Felice; China Pavilion at the Savoy.