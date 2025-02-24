Blue Ant Acquires Red Bull Studios Content

Blue Ant Studios has acquired the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to a selection of Red Bull Studios content series and films, adding to its library of over 7,500 hours of programming.

The newly acquired programs are a selection of sports and adventure documentaries that explores the lives of extraordinary athletes and the most exhilarating challenges they face.

Titles include docuseries Compton Magic, as well as films Anna Gasser: The Spark Within, The Dawn Wall, The Moment: How Sports Changed the World, The Real Mo Farah, Born to Fly, The Longest Wave, La Liste: Everything or Nothing, and Riders on the Storm.

“Red Bull Studios is a leader in producing innovative, high-quality documentaries that inspire, and we’re excited to build on this partnership as we continue to grow our network of strategic acquisitions,” said Lilla Hurst, Global head of Acquisitions and Content Strategy, Blue Ant Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our offering with Red Bull Studios’ exceptional content. Their unparalleled ability to tell compelling, high-stakes stories in sports and adventure aligns perfectly with our vision of offering premium, impactful programming to audiences worldwide.”