FilmRise and Samsung Expand FAST and AVod Deals

FilmRise and Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service, have expanded their partnership with licensing agreements for FilmRise’s FAST channels and an extensive selection of films and TV series.

With the agreements, FilmRise has increased its distribution footprint on Samsung TV Plus in both FAST and AVoD in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The deal features dozens of popular FilmRise FAST channels including Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files and FilmRise Westerns, as well as popular movies and TV shows including Heartland, Highway to Heaven, Cheaters, Hot Ones, and Making a Serial Killer and prestigious films such as The Paperboy, Willy’s Wonderland, MVP, Driveways, Dahmer and Prom Night.

Melissa Wohl, EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships and Sales at FilmRise, commented “Our ongoing partnership with Samsung, one of the largest CTV companies globally, is a significant achievement for us. We are excited to expand our partnership and access to our free tv content for audiences to enjoy in North America and beyond.”