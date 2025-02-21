‘El Curubito!’ to Debut in Spain

New soccer program El Curubito! is set to premiere on Spain’s El Toro channel on February 23, 2025.

Produced in Spain with Latin talent, the show aims to building a connection between soccer fans (and sports fans in general) in Europe and America.

Hosted by a team of veteran sports commentators such as Alejandro Munévar, Albert Lesan, Juanma Pérez Noya, Laura Fernández and Ana Kent, the program combines rigorous sports information with the emotion and spectacle of the most popular sport in the world.

Each episode features a detailed analysis of the matches and performances of Hispanic-American players and coaches in European leagues and Latin American leagues (with a big focus on La Liga’s FC Barcelona); passionate discussions on soccer’s most controversial topics; and exclusive interviews with current and emerging soccer stars.

International distribution is handled by Miami-based 7A Media.