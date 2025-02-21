Series Mania Unveils Co-Pro Pitch Projects

Series Mania (to be held March 21-28, 2025, in Lille, France), has unveiled the 15 projects selected as part of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, taking place on March 25. An additional project, Ruth’s Ghosts, which was part of the Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series, will be presented but excluded from the competition for the grand prize.

The winner — picked by an international jury of industry professionals — will receive a prize of €50,000 to help develop the winning series. This year, projects were selected from 406 applications from 72 countries, including new territories such as New Zealand, The Philippines, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Uganda and Eswatini.

“The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions are always a highlight of the Forum given their goal of helping high-end European and International drama projects find potential financial partners. Since inception in 2013, we have seen great success with these pitches, and it is certain to continue this year given our stellar lineup of tiles from around the world. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed jury to Lille and awarding the winner of the Best Project Award with €50,000,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, added, “In the Post Peak-TV era, co-financing is more crucial than ever. It’s the key to securing higher budgets, boosting sales, and staying competitive on the global stage. This year’s selection includes many thrillers along with comedies, dramadies and horror with colorful themes ranging from racing pigeons, creepy insects, an unorthodox chaplain, and a revolutionary knitting collective to more traditional subjects such as abductions, murders and troubled past.”

The international jury includes jury president M-K Kennedy, executive managing director of TV Series, STUDIOCANAL; André Béraud, head of Scripted, Programs and Feature Films, ICI Radio-Canada Télé; Henriette Marienlund, head of Drama, DR Drama; José Pastor, head of Drama And Fiction, RTVE; and Frank Seyberth, head of Co-production, International Fiction, ZDF.

The projects selected for the competition are: crime comedy Antiparos (Greece), thriller Cecilie Mars (Denmark), political thriller Consultants (Germany), action thriller Heist (Belgium,France), thriller Intimacy (U.K., Israel), mystery drama Invisible (Ireland), crime/thriller Masquerade (Iceland), crime comedy Nest (Belgium, U.K., Taiwan), dramedy Nuclear Sunset Cruise (Germany), horror teen drama Phenomena (Italy), drama The Chaplain (Australia), thriller The Institute (Germany, Denmark), dramedy The Lottery Ticket (Spain), romcom Tokyo Crush (France, Japan), and drama Wool (Serbia, Iceland).