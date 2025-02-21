New Hotel For L.A. Screenings Indies

The L.A. Screenings Independents announced The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel as its new venue for 2025. It was announced today by Isabella Marquez (pictured), the organizer of the indies’ section of the L.A. Screenings.

“The iconic hotel,” said Marquez “will offer a range of suites and event spaces to accommodate various needs. We were looking for a hotel that could meet the diverse requirements of our clients and buyers. The Hollywood Roosevelt stood out for its spacious and comfortable suites, reasonable pricing and ability to provide sleeping accommodations for both exhibitors and buyers throughout the entire event schedule. This would include from the independent dates to the conclusion of the Studio dates.”

The historic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel is located on Hollywood Boulevard, steps away from the Dolby Theater and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.