Kanal D International Expands Its Reach in Serbia

Kanal D International has secured deals for Turkish series Love and Hate and Sunshine Girls in Serbia.

Sunshine Girls follows Güneş, a devoted mother and high school teacher, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to Istanbul after accepting a marriage proposal. The transition leads to drama as her daughters and her new husband’s family clash.

Love and Hate revolves around the relationship between Tolga, a famous but unhappy actor, and Asya, a determined young woman who works as a store assistant, whose very different lives collide leading to unexpected challenges.