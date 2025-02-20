Fremantle Picks Up Nippon TV’s ‘Ants’

Fremantle has acquired the global distribution rights to the Japanese competition format Ants. Inspired by the incredible coordination of real ant colonies, this format proves that when people work together, no challenge is too big.

Originally created and produced by Nippon TV and further developed by Fremantle North America, in this unique competition, contestants are transformed to the size of ants and must navigate a super-sized world to complete physical challenges that necessitate strategy thinking. Contestants experience larger than life obstacles, such as transporting mega sizes food items across a giant kitchen as fast as possible, to win the cash prize, all while racing against the clock.

Originally launched on Nippon TV as a special, Ants has quickly gained attention for its demanding challenges, larger-than-life set design, and engaging team-based gameplay.

Nippon TV is distributing the format in Asia (excluding Indonesia, India and Singapore), and Fremantle in the rest of the world.