BBC Unveils First-Look at Thriller ‘Reunion’

The BBC has released first-look pictures for the new four-part thriller Reunion, starring Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Produced by Sheffield based Warp Films for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the bilingual series is filmed in and around Sheffield featuring both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English.

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, Reunion is an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption following the journey of Daniel Brennan, played by Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium), a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison. Brennan’s only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly, played by Lara Peake (How to Have Sex, Rivals), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago. Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) stars as Christine, desperate to find Brennan and get to the full truth behind what he did.

Reunion is created and written by William Mager. The series is directed by Luke Snellin (One Day, Wanderlust), who also acts as executive producer. The series is supported by Screen Yorkshire and BBC Studios handles international distribution.