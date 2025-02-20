Amazon MGM Takes Creative Control of Bond Franchise

Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM Studios, including its catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Since the MGM acquisition, Amazon has held rights to distribute all of the James Bond films but not creative control. All the involved parties will remain co-owners of the franchise.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatrers around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”