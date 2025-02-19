Up the Ladder: Sony Pictures TV

Mike Wald and Jason Spivak have been named co-presidents of Distribution & Networks for Sony Pictures Television (SPT). They will continue to report to Keith Le Goy, who took the helm as SPT Chairman last month.

Wald and Spivak will co-lead the studio’s combined television and home entertainment distribution businesses, taking oversight of functions including post-theatrical distribution of films, distribution of television content around the world, multi-channel marketing, and international cable networks in Latin America and Europe.

Wald has held a number of senior roles during his tenure at Sony Pictures. As EVP of International Distribution and Content Strategy, Wald currently oversees all international distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s (SPE) TV series and feature films across all platforms.

Spivak co-leads SPE’s North American distribution group responsible for post-theatrical distribution of SPE’s features and episodic programming in the region. He joined Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in 2007 as SVP of Strategic Development and subsequently held the position of EVP Worldwide Digital Distribution.