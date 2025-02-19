NAB Show Launches Business of Entertainment Track

NAB Show has unveiled its Business of Entertainment track, developed in partnership with The Ankler. The two-day program will feature 10 sessions and presentations from leading executives in media and entertainment, accessible to all attendees with an Exhibits Pass.

Held during the 2025 NAB Show (April 5-9, 2025) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this initiative will feature a line-up of programming, leading brands and a special appearance by WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. They will discuss the company’s continuing evolution and their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment in a conversation moderated by The Ankler’s Sean McNulty.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to take the stage at our new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Partnering with The Ankler for this track brings a fresh, dynamic voice to cover the movers and shakers and game-changing content coming out of Hollywood.”

Among the Track’s key Business Conversations are: ‘Werk Ethic: Drag Race Universe and Beyond’ with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder and executive producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race; ‘Reality Check: The New Rules of Unscripted TV’ with Andrew Fried, president of Boardwalk Pictures and executive producer of Chef’s Table, Howard Owens, founder and co-CEO of Propagate Content, Jennifer O’Connell, CEO of Pantheon Media Group and co-CEO of Velvet Hammer Media, and Courtney White, president of Wheelhouse Entertainment; and ‘Navigating The Future of Hollywood: Opportunities in Uncertain Times’ with Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Candle Media co-founders and co-CEOs.