GRB Media Ranch Inks Deals with Discovery, Quintus

GRB Media Ranch has licensed five seasons of Untold Stories of the ER to Discovery USA as well as global rights for its wildlife docuseries Wild Zambezi to German broadcaster Quintus.

Produced by GRB Studios for 13 seasons, medical reality docuseries Untold Stories of the E.R re-enacts intense real-life stories of the emergency room. Discovery USA acquired the five most recent seasons.

Germany’s Quintus acquired worldwide FAST rights (non-exclusive) for nature docuseries Wild Zambezi, featuring a journey through the lesser-known Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia. The documentary explores the battle against the encroachment of civilization manifested by ongoing development of vulnerable wild areas.

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said: “GRB Media Ranch’s catalog includes over 5,000 hours representing a wide range of programming. Our recent license deals with Discovery for their U.S. pay-tv and Quintus in Germany reflect this. From real life medical emergencies to wildlife, we have content for all audiences. We represent only the best, award-winning programming in the world and are pleased to share this content with our partners. As we say at GRB Media Ranch, we’ve got stories…”