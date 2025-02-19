Endemol Shine Australia Partners with TBS

Endemol Shine Australia, part of Banijay Entertainment, has signed a global partnership with Japan’s Tokyo Broadcasting System Television.

The co-development deal will give the label the flexibility to access TBS’ new and existing formats. As part of the agreement, Banijay Entertainment has a first-look arrangement to produce the co-developed titles locally.

The first TBS format in development under this deal is a subversive take on the gameshow, Actor Vs Reactors, produced by Junya Ueda. Now reinvented as The Insider, the format sees a group of celebrities in a strategic game where they will be continually and mercilessly pranked. But one celebrity knows the details of every prank and is faking their reactions. Can the contestants find The Insider before they win all the cash?

As a prolific creator and producer of Japanese formats, TBS is also behind variety show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan, known internationally as America’s Funniest Home Videos.