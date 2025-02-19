Cineflix Rights Boards Nordic Crime Drama ‘Hildur’

Production has begun in Iceland on new Nordic crime drama Hildur, based on the best-selling novels by Satu Rämö.

Cineflix Rights has boarded as worldwide distribution partner for the English/Scandinavian language six-part series, co-produced by Take Two Studios for Nelonen Media’s streamer Ruutu and Sagafilm for Siminn.

The series revolves around a surfing female detective who fights against time to confront a serial killer in the fjords of Iceland while unraveling the mystery of her long-lost sisters.

Leading the international cast are Ebba Katrín Finnsdóttir (Húsó, Vigdís, Reykjavík 112) as Hildur, Lauri Tilkanen (Deadwind) as Jacob and Rick Okon (Das Boot, Tatort, Sisi 4) as Florian.

James Durie, head of Scripted, Cineflix Rights, said: “Hildur is the perfect example of the increasingly popular Nordic Blue genre — a thriller with strong characters unravelling a complex case, but combined with warmer themes of love and friendship, humor and mysticism, all set against the beautiful backdrop of one of the world’s most scenic locations. We are thrilled to be working with Take Two Studios, Sagafilm, and IPR.VC to bring Hildur’s story to life for her many fans around the world.”

Hildur is a co-production between Finnish Take Two Studios and Icelandic Sagafilm in association with investment fund management IPR.VC. The series is directed by Tinna Hrafnsdóttir (Reykjavik 112, Vigdis, Descendants), head writer is Matti Laine (Bordertown, The Paradise) together with Margret Örnolfsdottir (Trapped, Prisoners). The executive producers are Sara Norberg and Eero Hietala for Take Two Studios, Kjartan Thor Thordarson and Tjörvi Thorsson for Sagafilm and Timo Argillander, James Baker and Andrea Scarso for IPR.VC.

Cineflix Rights handles worldwide distribution.

Pictured: Rick Okon, Ebba Katrín Finnsdóttir, Lauri Tilkanen.