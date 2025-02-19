All3Media’s ‘Flirty Dancing’ Travels to Brazil

All3Media International has secured a deal for Objective Media Group’s romantic dating show format Flirty Dancing with Brazil’s free to air network Record TV.

For the upcoming Brazilian adaptation, Record TV has commissioned 10 episodes, with this new version set to be hosted by Brazilian media personalities Rafa Brites and Felipe Andreolli.

Flirty Dancing is bringing back the old-fashioned romance of meeting someone face-to-face and dancing cheek to cheek, with one single dance. Each couple start as complete strangers, and over the course of a week, they each learn a specially choreographed dance routine separately, so the first time they ever meet is when they dance together.

Choreographed by a leading dancer/choreographer, dances take place at stunning locations: the bandstand in a park, at a train station or a prestigious art gallery.

Yari Torres, VP Latin America at All3Media International, said, “We are thrilled to see this gorgeous romantic dating show travelling to Brazil with Record TV’s 10-episode in-studio version. Filled with real sweeping emotions that go beyond usual reality dating shows, it also explores beautiful, real-life stories that I have every confidence will draw in audiences across the territory.”

Marcelo Silva, Artistic VP at Record, said, “This is a new format in Brazil that will mix romance with dance, two elements loved by Brazilians. As soon as we announced the registrations for the TV show, we had great interest from the public.”

Originally produced by Second Star and Objective Media Group for Channel 4, previous versions of Flirty Dancing have been commissioned in the U.S., France, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden.