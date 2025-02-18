Up the Ladder: FilmRise

New York City-based FilmRise has promoted Emilia Nuccio to SVP, International Content Sales & Distribution.

Nuccio, who joined the company in early 2022 as VP of International Sales, will continue to report directly to Melissa Wohl, EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships & Content Sales.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Emilia possesses impeccable knowledge of the international marketplace and strong relationships which have played a key role in FilmRise’s expansion globally. This promotion represents our impressive rapid multi-platform expansion in the international marketplace on widely used connected devices and platforms, our dominance and continued growth in FAST and our overall growth in free streaming space.”