GMA Network Partners with Reddit

The Philippines’ GMA Network has joined forces with Reddit to deliver a fresh and interactive way for audiences to engage with their favorite shows and stars.

This partnership, facilitated by GMA New Media, starts with the launch of Fast Talk Ask, an interactive campaign where redditors can directly engage with the guests of Kapuso talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. Users can submit their questions for upcoming celebrity guests by commenting on designated posts. The campaign kicked off with Sparkle artist and comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto and continued with theater actress and singer Rachelle Ann Go, influencers Jomar Yee and Spencer Serafica, and Tony Labrusca, the latest talent under Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Looking ahead, Reddit’s signature live Q&A format, Ask Me Anything (AMA), will soon spotlight popular GMA personalities, including the hosts of All-Out Sundays, and the cast of comedy show Bubble Gang.

“This collaboration is a testament to GMA’s commitment to embracing innovation and creating spaces where our audiences can connect and engage like never before,” said Dennis Augusto Caharian, president and COO of GMA NMI. “With Reddit, we are taking entertainment to the next level by nurturing the GMA community and fostering deeper connections with our audience.”

“Reddit is all about forging connections and conversations, and through this partnership, fans will have the chance to interact directly with TV personalities, share unfiltered reviews, and engage with fellow viewers. It’s a fresh way to experience entertainment, and we’re excited to see how it brings people together,” said Jules Garcia, Country Growth lead of Reddit Philippines.