FAME Week Africa Opens Submissions for Shorts Film Fest

The FAME Shorts Film Festival is now accepting submissions for its 2025 edition, inviting filmmakers from Africa, and its diaspora, to showcase their works during the film festival at Cape Town’s Labia Theatre (September 4-6, 2025). The festival provides a platform for short films that explore themes of cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and socio-political issues.

Steven Beckett, FAME Week Africa’s marketing manager, said, “This is a showcase of Africa now, in all its diversity. From the small and personal stories of people who live here, or away from here, to Africa’s broader impact on the global cultural stage. We’re encouraging submissions from filmmakers whose works are deeply rooted in their African origins, reflecting the continent’s vibrant storytelling traditions and contemporary realities. Submissions from emerging filmmakers and industry veterans are welcome.”

The deadline for submission is April 25, 2025. Categories are: Best Documentary Short Film, Best Narrative Short Film, Best Animated Short Film, Best Student Short Film, Best LGBTQ+ Short Film (films must have an African connection).

FAME Week Africa will kick off with the MIP Africa content market, taking place September 1-3, 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Center. The film and TV industry event will feature a marketplace in addition to exclusive content sessions, workshops, and master-classes led by industry professionals.