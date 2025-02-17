Up the Ladder: Shimmer Media, TeamTO

• European animation studio TeamTO enters a new chapter as Marco Balsamo takes over as president and CEO, following the acquisition by RIVA Studios Productions in December 2024.

Co-founded by Balsamo and Tara Sibel Demren, Italy-based RIVA partnered with Jay Oliva of Lex & Otis and investor Peter Bekkerman to form a new ownership group with the sole purpose of securing the 20-year-old studio’s long-term future.

• Pascal Dalton has launched Shimmer Media, a new business focused on format management and monetization. Before establishing Shimmer, Dalton was head of Brand Partnerships, North EMEA (format sales) at ITV Studios, where he was responsible for 26 territories and popular format brands, including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, My Mum, Your Dad and Come Dine with Me.

Shimmer has already secured several clients, including All3 Media International, Bulgarian prodco Hidalgo Productions, and gaming/animation studio Inviox Studios.