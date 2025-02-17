Cecig Launches Medellin Multiplatform Project

Peru-based distribution company Cecig — recently launched by former Tondero executive Cecilia Gomez de la Torre — is handling distribution for Eternal Spring, the newest series from Zapata Filmes and 21X Media.

The six-episode documentary explores the extremes, idiosyncrasies, and historical contradictions of the city of Medellin. Colombia’s Medellín has long been synonymous with drug trafficking and violence in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, the city stands as a global benchmark for social transformation, having become a cultural, artistic, business, and tourist destination.

Directed by Juan Zapata, produced by Santiago López, executive produced by Paula Jaramillo — with research led by Clara Marcela Mejía — the series will feature a number of Medellin figures chosen for their relevance and deep connection to the city’s identity.

With over 30 years’ experience in the industry and a renewed catalog of films and series, Gómez de la Torre is repping Eternal Spring as a multiplatform project that includes, in addition to the series, a feature film, a music album, a book series, a web series, and a social impact project, among others.

Eternal Spring was officially launched this month at a media event held at the Medellín Chamber of Commerce. Filming is set to start in March and the international release is scheduled for November.