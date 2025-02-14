Zeta-Jones to Star in New Series ‘Kill Jackie’

Fremantle, Steel Springs Pictures and Prime Video have unveiled revenge thriller series, Kill Jackie (w/t), starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, and based on the novel The Price You Pay by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen (Karla’s Choice, Tigerman).

The thriller series begins production in March in Bilbao, Lisbon, London and Swansea, and will be available on Prime Video in the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Canada. Fremantle will handle sales in all territories outside the U.S., which will be managed by Steel Springs Pictures.

Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price, who has been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last twenty years, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer. But just as life starts to feel a little boring, she discovers that a squad of hitmen have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie embarks on a dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie (w/t) both behind and in front of the camera. The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity, and redemption is something I’m looking forward to.”

From the creatives behind Killing Eve and Gangs of London, the eight-part series is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures. The executive producers are Peter Lawson and Jose Augustin Valdes for Steel Springs Pictures, Dante Di Loreto for Fremantle, Jeffrey Levine, Tom Butterworth, Damon Thomas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.