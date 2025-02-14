Seven.One to Rep ‘The Hunt’

Seven.One Studios International will distribute Channel 4-commissioned The Hunt (w/t). The reality series, based on an original idea by Redseven Entertainment, will be produced by CPL Productions and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

In The Hunt, contestants are dropped deep in a forest, into a real-world game of hide and seek – where losing means walking away with nothing and winning could mean pocketing up to £100,000.

Each episode is built around a dog-eat-dog hunt, where each player becomes either a Predator or Prey. The Prey hold the cash, desperately trying to protect their winnings while completing challenges to win more money. The Predators must hunt them down and steal their cash. If they succeed their roles are reversed and the entire game flips, with Predators suddenly become Prey.

Wearing cutting-edge tracking technology, no player can hide for long in the dense forest hunting ground. Each player must keep moving to remain in the game or forfeit their money