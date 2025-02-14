‘Ne Zha’ Gives It Another Try in North America

China re-tries a U.S. theatrical release with Ne Zha 2. The first version of Ne Zha —released in 2019 — grossed only $3.7 million in North America. Now, China is hoping to have better results with a sequel.

The animated feature film, which is released theatrically in major North American cities today, follows the adventures of Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing, who are both gifted with supernatural powers. In the sequel, the duo face off against the Dragon Kings of the Four Seas to protect their village.

Produced by Chengdu Coco Cartoon Co., an animation company based in Chengdu — in the southwest China’s Sichuan province — and directed by Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 grossed the equivalent of $1.2 billion in China, more than any American movie shown in China. The $80 million sequel was released in China on January 29.

International theatrical distribution is handled by Beijing-based CMC Pictures.