MediaHub Licenses ‘Stop! Border Control’ to AMCNI

MediaHub has licensed four docu-series to AMC Networks International, including Stop! Border Control Latam, Stop! Border Control Cuba, Stop! Border Control Roma, and Latin American Hot Borders for its European viewers.

In the original series, viewers follow border security forces as they try to prevent real-life criminal activities spanning Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, and Peru.

Stop! Border Control Roma features Italian law enforcement officials faced with the same issues within the historic European capital; in Stop! Border Control Cuba for the first time, an international film crew captures Cuba’s security forces tackling drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, and forgery in high-stakes incidents. Latin American Hot Borders covers 35,000 kilometers across the land locked borders of Latin America, revealing actual stories of crime and tragedy.