Cineflix Rights Partners with True North on ‘Help! We Bought A Village’

Cineflix Rights has extended its partnership with U.K. production company True North TV to become the exclusive worldwide distribution partner for Help! We Bought A Village.

This Channel 4 series follows couples and families as they restore abandoned villages across Europe. Faced with a seemingly impossible task, with the help of locals, these property developers have seized a growing opportunity to transform sprawling ruins into beautiful homes and thriving businesses through these supersize renovation adventures.

Catherine McCormick, VP Acquisitions, Cineflix Rights, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with True North to now include another of their hit shows, Help! We Bought A Village, alongside A New Life in the Sun. Cineflix Rights is home to the UK’s most successful daytime factual franchises, allowing us to offer global buyers hundreds of hours of quality, high-performing brands to keep audiences locked in and loyal.”

Norma Wisnevitz, CEO, Truth North, added: “We originally partnered with Cineflix Rights due to their proven track record with long-running returning television brands globally. It’s been a great success, and we’re therefore pleased to work with them on another brand to take out to the international market.”